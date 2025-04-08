Previous
Still Calm by lifeat60degrees
Still Calm

The great spell of dry calm weather continues although there was little sun today.
Good light in Scalloway this morning.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Perfect reflection
April 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful!
April 8th, 2025  
