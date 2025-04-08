Sign up
Photo 3677
Still Calm
The great spell of dry calm weather continues although there was little sun today.
Good light in Scalloway this morning.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7683
photos
136
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th April 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Perfect reflection
April 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful!
April 8th, 2025
