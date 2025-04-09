Sign up
Previous
Photo 3678
Noness Road End
A walk along to the end of the Noness road this morning where the gate was open. The crofter had just driven along to check on his flock of sheep which will no doubt be lambing very soon.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
9th April 2025 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
