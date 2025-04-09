Previous
Noness Road End by lifeat60degrees
Noness Road End

A walk along to the end of the Noness road this morning where the gate was open. The crofter had just driven along to check on his flock of sheep which will no doubt be lambing very soon.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
