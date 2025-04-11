Sign up
Previous
Photo 3680
Dreich Day
It has now cleared up but the morning at Sumburgh and walking round the Rompa Sandwick loop in the afternoon it was misty, windy and damp.
Still not seen a Puffin at Sumburgh.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th April 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
