Dreich Day by lifeat60degrees
Dreich Day

It has now cleared up but the morning at Sumburgh and walking round the Rompa Sandwick loop in the afternoon it was misty, windy and damp.
Still not seen a Puffin at Sumburgh.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
