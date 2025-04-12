Previous
Woodpigeon by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3681

Woodpigeon

Back for the summer in their usual spot in Hoswick. Tend to see Woodpigeons from now until October.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

