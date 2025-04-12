Sign up
Previous
Photo 3681
Woodpigeon
Back for the summer in their usual spot in Hoswick. Tend to see Woodpigeons from now until October.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th April 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
woodpigeon
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
