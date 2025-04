Redwing

A dull morning was brightened up by the appearance of a couple of Redwing in the garden. They hung around for a couple of hours and it looked like they were feeding up before continuing their journey, probably to Scandinavia. There have been a few around this week.They contributed to a total of 42 bird species this week of which Lesser Black Backed Gull and Wheatear were first timers for the year.



Sunrise 5:53

Sunset 20:18