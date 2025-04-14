Previous
Puffin Day by lifeat60degrees
Puffin Day

Puffin day today but the closest I got to seeing one on our walk today was this puffin head, presumably from an Up Helly Aa squad.
A mixed day of weather,
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
