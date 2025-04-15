Previous
Trondra Brig by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3684

Trondra Brig

A murky damp day but a working day is the best day for this to happen.

A quick snap of the Trondra Brig. The bridge links the island of Trondra to Mainland Shetland.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1009% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact