Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3684
Trondra Brig
A murky damp day but a working day is the best day for this to happen.
A quick snap of the Trondra Brig. The bridge links the island of Trondra to Mainland Shetland.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7699
photos
136
followers
37
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
Latest from all albums
317
3681
2121
3682
2122
3683
2123
3684
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
15th April 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
shetland
,
trondra
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close