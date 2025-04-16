Previous
Old Road by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3685

Old Road

Took the scenic road home for the first time in a while. Plenty old ruins at Fladdabister.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍
April 16th, 2025  
