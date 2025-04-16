Sign up
Previous
Photo 3685
Old Road
Took the scenic road home for the first time in a while. Plenty old ruins at Fladdabister.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th April 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruin
,
shetland
,
fladdabister
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍
April 16th, 2025
