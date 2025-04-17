Sign up
Photo 3686
Sannick Corner
The single track road narrows and turns sharp left at the Sannick beach.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
