Photo 3687
Caroline
Dutch registered Caroline coming into Lerwick after a four hour trip from the Skerries this afternoon.
18th April 2025
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th April 2025 3:47pm
Tags
yacht
caroline
shetland
lerwick
