Mossbank Pier

A planned lunch out was cancelled after the hotel phoned to say that they had no chef !!!

The number of eateries in Shetland is on the decline again for a number of reasons - Brexit, High Wages, National Insurance and more.

Headed for a run north and stopped briefly at the rather strange Mossbank Pier which I think probably isn't used very much these days. Then did have a smoked haddock supper from Frankies Fish & Chip Shop.