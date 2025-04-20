Chiffchaff

A chiffchaff briefly appeared in the garden this morning for a quick feed before heading off somewhere better. I say chiffchaff but on trying to identify it two points said definitely chiffchaff and two said definitely willow warbler. Sent photo to an expert who reckoned almost certainly a chiffchaff. Its easier to tell them apart when they are singing but a photo through a closed window is not so great. Maybe I should just record them as Willowchaffs.

38 species of bird this past week with singing Willow Warbler and Chiffchaff making their first appearances of the year.

Sunrise 5:33

Sunset 20:35