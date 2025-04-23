Sign up
Previous
Photo 3692
Lagars Geo
A different angle on photographing Lagars Geo today. Plenty of Fulmars about gliding in the wind.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7720
photos
136
followers
37
following
1011% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
23rd April 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
,
lagarsgeo
