Dry Track by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3695

Dry Track

It has been so dry in April that even the track in the hill is dusty.
Looks like it could change tomorrow as there is rain forecast but not a huge amount. A lot colder today with the feels like temperature down at 0°
26th April 2025

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
