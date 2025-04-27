Previous
Photo 3696

Lamb Bingo

It's lamb bingo time of year again with all the lambs numbered so that they and their mother can be easily recognised and matched. This lamb was one of twins.
The expected rain hasn't arrived although now forecast for later in the evening but there was a cold southerly wind early on.
52 species of bird this week which is the highest of the year so far which was helped by a visit to Sumburgh Head mid week. First of the year for Puffin, Whimbrel and Crossbill. Whimbrel and Crossbill could easily be my only sighting of them this year.
Sunrise 5:10
Sunset 20:55
Richard Lewis

Photo Details

