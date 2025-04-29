Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3698
Foggy Start
A dull and foggy start to the day.
It did clear up as the day went on and quite mild as well.
I did hear a cuckoo first thing but no chance of seeing it. Generally if I hear a cuckoo I never see one in the same year. Hopefully this year will be different.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7735
photos
135
followers
36
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Latest from all albums
2133
3695
323
2134
3696
1213
3697
3698
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th April 2025 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
shetland
,
scalloway
Beverley
ace
Foggy and beautiful
April 29th, 2025
Karen
ace
Very neat capture showing the aura of grey fog and mist.
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close