Leaving Lerwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3699

Leaving Lerwick

NorthLink's Hrossey passing the Knab in Lerwick on its way to Kirkwall and Aberdeen.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

