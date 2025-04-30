Sign up
Previous
Photo 3699
Leaving Lerwick
NorthLink's Hrossey passing the Knab in Lerwick on its way to Kirkwall and Aberdeen.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th April 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferry
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
northlink
,
hrossey
