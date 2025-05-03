Previous
Bluebells by lifeat60degrees
Bluebells

The bluebells have appeared in large numbers in the garden. More and more appear each year and bring a great splash of colour to the normal colourless garden.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
