Now It's Starting
Now It's Starting

The cruise ship season starts in earnest this week with 6 due over the next 7 days. Not all are big ranging from 109m to 317m in length. The National Gepgraphic Explorer seen here heading through Mousa Sound on its way to Lerwick is the smallest of this weeks visitors. It often anchors in Mousa Sound to let the passengers see the Broch but it was too windy first thing for that. An outside chance it may do so later on. The Explorer started off life as a Hurtigruten ship in Norway - Midnatsol.
Fewer birds about this week with only 37 species but there were two new species for the year - Blackcap and Merlin. New numbers should increase next week when we head south for 10 days.
Sunrise 4:54
Sunset 21:10
Richard Lewis

