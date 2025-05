Stuck Fast

As I approached the stile just next to the corner post it became obvious that this ewe was stuck. The others had wandered off while this one just looked at me. It did try to move as I went up to it but it calmed down and let me try to release it. No such luck though - there was no way I could release her. Managed to locate the crofter who was headed for a look to check if she was still stuck or had somehow managed to free herself.