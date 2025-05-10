Previous
Gleniffer by lifeat60degrees
Gleniffer

Another lovely morning. a bit too hot for me. Not been to Gleniffer that often but the driest I’ve seen it with a near dry waterfall. Plenty gorse and broom in flower.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1016% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 10th, 2025  
