Over the Sea to Skye

The west of Scotland was at its magnificent best today. Driving north from Glasgow over the Erskine Bridge along Loch Lomondside was glorious. Through Glencoe was stunning and the road from Fort William to Mallaig was its usual picture.

Ferry over to Skye and staying at the south end. An evening trip to get my first ever view of the Skye bridge on a lovely evening that had mist hugging the Cullin.

With half the week in Shetland and half on the Scottish Mainland my bird species for the week was up to 59 with 16 new species for the year.

Sunrise where we are on Skye is at 5:12 and sunset at 21:28 while back home it was 4:36 and 21:27.