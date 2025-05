Drought Conditions

A night in and around the Cairngorms and it is amazing how dry the place is. I’ve visited the area on and off for over 50 years and never seen the place so dry at any time of year. It must be a worry that Scotland, and by the sounds of it the rest of the UK, has had so little rain over the Winter and Spring.

Water levels are so low that children were playing in the water under the bridge at Carrbridge.