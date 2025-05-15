Sign up
Previous
Photo 3714
The Watchers
Sitting at over 1700 feet the Watchers and “a moment in time” overlook a bleak landscape that was looking glorious today.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th May 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watchers
,
aberdeenshire
,
corgarff
Beverley
ace
Spectacular sight…
May 15th, 2025
