The Watchers by lifeat60degrees
The Watchers

Sitting at over 1700 feet the Watchers and “a moment in time” overlook a bleak landscape that was looking glorious today.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Beverley ace
Spectacular sight…
May 15th, 2025  
