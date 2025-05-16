Sign up
Previous
Photo 3715
Stonehaven Harbour
At the moment all the tourist spots are looking good in the sunshine.
Taking in the view of Stonehaven Harbour while walking to Dunottar.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th May 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
stonehaven
aberdeenshire
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 16th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
It must be a very sheltered harbour and much needed, of course!
May 16th, 2025
Denise Wood
Terrific photo :)
May 16th, 2025
