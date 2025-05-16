Previous
Stonehaven Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3715

Stonehaven Harbour

At the moment all the tourist spots are looking good in the sunshine.

Taking in the view of Stonehaven Harbour while walking to Dunottar.

16th May 2025 16th May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 16th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
It must be a very sheltered harbour and much needed, of course!
May 16th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Terrific photo :)
May 16th, 2025  
