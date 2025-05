17th May

I need to plan my trips away better so that I’m in Shetland on 17th May which is Norway’s constitution day. It is very easy to see a Norwegian flag flying in Shetland and thought Aberdeen Harbour might be my best bet while on the Mainland. Sure enough the Viking Sky was berthed in the South Harbour and was flying the flag. The Viking Sky is due in Lerwick tomorrow morning and has a further two visits planned later in the year.