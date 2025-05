Passing the Harbour Light

A breezier day which was inevitable as we are heading north on the ferry back to Shetland. Sunday evening is via Kirkwall in Orkney which I suspect will make for a rougher trip as we will be heading across a north-easterly wind while heading there. The tourists were tucking into a hearty meal little realising what lay ahead - I hope they are ok.



Dolphins were already playing in the harbour when I took this photo but it was too bumpy to hold the camera steady.