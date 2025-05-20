Previous
Hanseatic Spirit Again! by lifeat60degrees
Hanseatic Spirit Again!

At one point today I was hoping for a photo of a Quail that I came across on my first walk of the day. Saw it once and heard it several times. On second walk I took my 600mm lens and this time I could hear it but not see it so no photo. Not very common in Shetland and it has certainly moved quite a distance up the burn in a short period. I doubt it will be around for long.
While still sunny and bright today there was a haze about a cold north wind. Looking like the weather will brake before the weekend.
