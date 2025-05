Down to a Trickle

It has been so dry that the stepping stones for crossing the Swinister burn are not really required. For most of the winter the water flows over the top and on occasions it is too deep to cross. I've never seen it this low but this may change over the weekend with some longer spells of rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

There were in fact a couple of showers today one of which contained hail as it was very cold. I could have done with my winter coat when walking the hill road.