Cullister Road

Working day so an evening wander.

Weather is definitely changing. After weeks of a northerly airflow bringing dry sunny weather the wind has moved more easterly and to eventually turn south westerly over the weekend bringing some heavy rain.

I noticed today that there is a widening of the right hand verge on the Cullister Road to make it safer for walking. With a large number of new houses in the area many with young families the work is much needed