A dreary day of rain, wind and mist (not all at the same time) was brightened up as we met https://365project.org/busylady/profile and Peter for a chat at the Cornerstone in Scalloway. It was great to meet them and put a face to another 365er. They are visiting for a few days but unfortunately the Shetland weather is not being kind to them. Shetland really does need some decent weather for anybody visiting and today was not one of them.