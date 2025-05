Creeping Buttercup

We are entering buttercup season when many fields are full of them. Hope the warm May and today’s heavy rain will have provided ideal growing conditions.

It was very wet this morning and dull with 50mph winds this afternoon but sunny and slightly less windy this evening.

Birds species this week was a slightly more normal 44 with first of the year for Arctic Skua and first time ever for me in Shetland of Quail and Great Egret.

Sunrise 4:05

Sunset 21:59