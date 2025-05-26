Previous
Old Stove Croft by lifeat60degrees
Old Stove Croft

The buildings with the red roof are the croft of Stove and is about 100 yards from our house. There are photos from the 50's and 60's of this croft being used with lots of machinery about the place. If you look carefully at the land around the house and outbuildings you can see the formation of the fields from those days. The current occupant was born there in the early 50's perhaps the late 40's and the land has been worked in my time here but not for a while.
There is quite a lot going on in this scene with there being:
2 old churches
2 old manses
houses built at the time of the initial oil boom
old bakery
old school building (new school is to the right of this shot).
There is also outline planning permission for 8 new houses in the ground in the middle of the shot and to the right of the old croft. These new builds if they ever happen will take a lot of spare space away.
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely little community.
May 26th, 2025  
