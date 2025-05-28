Previous
Dunlin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3727

Dunlin

I don’t often see Dunlin in summer plumage at any of the Sandwick beaches but there were around a dozen at Sannick today. Better weather today, still a wind blowing but a lot drier.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
May 28th, 2025  
