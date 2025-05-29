Sign up
Photo 3728
Fence Top Garden
Its been a good year for the grass growing in the old large fence posts.
Heavy rain all day so not out very much. The burn is pretty much full of water now and the stepping stones were covered. Quite mild though.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
29th May 2025 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
fence
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Karen
ace
I love this - what a wonderful sight!
May 29th, 2025
