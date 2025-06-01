Where Have the Lapwings Gone?

Bird numbers vary from year to year but the one species I see far fewer of these days are Lapwings. While there are still a few about nothing like it was in previous years. It used to be the case that at this time of year if you walked along the road past this field you would find yourself being shouted at by the Lapwing. Obviously a few nests in the field and as the summer moved on you would see chicks on either side of the road. There were several nests. Last year there were none and so far it is the same this year.



Fewer species this week in general down at 33. There are definitely fewer birds about in the village this year.



Sunrise 03:54

Sunset 22:12