Keep to Your Left

Getting as many Curlew photos as possible at the moment as there must be young birds in the area of the path making the parent birds not caring about getting close. They were not there when I went on my outward walk here but on the way back it was very noisy and if I didn't know better I was in for a battering. This one walking towards me and it and its mate can still be heard this evening even though they are about a quarter of a mile away (as the Curlew flies).