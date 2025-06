Clickimin Cygnets

The Mute Swans with their six cygnets were conveniently on the water and then on land at the furthest point of human presence. It's not always the case that they do this but there were a lot of people about this afternoon with it being such a fine day so I think they took the safe option.

Good to see some birdlife on the loch as there has been a feeling over recent years that it is dying due to pollution.