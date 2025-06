Concrete Ball

Atop the old gate posts at Sandlodge at Leebitton.



Another sunny day but the wind has picked up a bit again and colder from the north. A couple of heavy showers as well but managed to dodge them.



Also managed to hit the 50 bird species for the week with a Redpoll allowing me to hit that target. Nothing new however or anything very different.

Sunrise 3:45

Sunset 22:23 as we speed towards mid-summer.