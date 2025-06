Good Sign

I've been worried about the lack of seeing this pose over the last week or so. I do wonder however if the fact that wild flowers are coming a lot earlier this year makes me think that the redshanks are breeding later when it fact all is normal with them. Looking back at my Redshank photos it turns out that this is about the right time for them to stand guard on the fence posts.

I needn't have worried.

P.S. It does have two legs.