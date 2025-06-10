Previous
First Cut by lifeat60degrees
First Cut

First silage cut of the year in many areas between Lerwick and Sandwick today
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Wonderful
June 10th, 2025  
