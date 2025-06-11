Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3741
Looking Towards Sumburgh
Looking south about 15 miles towards Sumburgh Head.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7835
photos
136
followers
36
following
1024% complete
View this month »
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
Latest from all albums
347
2155
3739
3740
348
3741
2156
349
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th June 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
sandwick
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful scene, it's looking like the weather is pretty calm
June 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close