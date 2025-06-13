Sign up
Previous
Photo 3743
Stove Kiln
A short evening walk after a working day.
At one point I felt that the old kiln just down the road from us was settling a bit and wondered if it might collapse but all seems well with it over the last couple of years
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Camera
Taken
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
stove
,
kiln
,
shetland
,
sandwick
