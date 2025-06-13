Previous
Stove Kiln by lifeat60degrees
A short evening walk after a working day.

At one point I felt that the old kiln just down the road from us was settling a bit and wondered if it might collapse but all seems well with it over the last couple of years
Richard Lewis

