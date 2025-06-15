Previous
Oystercatcher by lifeat60degrees
Oystercatcher

I've been lucky with my birds on fences / fence posts this summer and today it was the turn of the Oystercatcher to keep an eye on me as I was walking along the road. I somehow think they make it more obvious to us that there is a nest about.
38 species of birds this week with nothing unusual other than an unexpected Whooper Swan on Henry's Loch which is very unusual at this time of year.
A foggy wet start to the day but the wind is picking up and blowing the fog away. Sunrise is at 3:41 and sunset 22:30 and on clear evenings this week it hasn't really got dark at all.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Issi Bannerman
Super capture.
June 15th, 2025  
Corinne C
Amazing shot
June 15th, 2025  
