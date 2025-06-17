Previous
Old Winch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3747

Old Winch

I don't think this old winch in Hoswick has been used much in recent years. I remember it being used a lot in the early 80's when it replaced an older version which can still be seen nearby.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

