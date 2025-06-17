Sign up
Previous
Photo 3747
Old Winch
I don't think this old winch in Hoswick has been used much in recent years. I remember it being used a lot in the early 80's when it replaced an older version which can still be seen nearby.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7849
photos
136
followers
36
following
1026% complete
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3744
352
2158
3745
1224
3746
3747
353
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th June 2025 7:02pm
Tags
shetland
,
winch
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
