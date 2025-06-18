Sign up
Previous
Photo 3748
Overgrown Path
In an effort to find my photo of the day I had to negotiate a lovely overgrown path which turned into my daily photo.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2025 10:03am
path
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
