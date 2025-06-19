Previous
Lichen by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3749

Lichen

The end of the Noness road is rich in Lichen. It is a very exposed area and probably pollution free.

Ideal conditions.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Beverley ace
Wow… stunning capture
June 19th, 2025  
