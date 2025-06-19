Sign up
Photo 3749
Lichen
The end of the Noness road is rich in Lichen. It is a very exposed area and probably pollution free.
Ideal conditions.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
19th June 2025 10:21am
Tags
lichen
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
Beverley
ace
Wow… stunning capture
June 19th, 2025
