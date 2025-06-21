Previous
Mouthful by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3751

Mouthful

There seem to be a lot of Puffins about at the moment and with a strong easterly wind this evening the west side of Sumburgh Head was heavily populated with many of them.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A truly wonderful photo…I love puffins…
June 21st, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture!
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact