Photo 3751
Mouthful
There seem to be a lot of Puffins about at the moment and with a strong easterly wind this evening the west side of Sumburgh Head was heavily populated with many of them.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7861
photos
136
followers
36
following
1027% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st June 2025 8:09pm
Tags
shetland
,
puffin
,
sumburgh
Beverley
ace
A truly wonderful photo…I love puffins…
June 21st, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture!
June 21st, 2025
