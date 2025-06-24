Sign up
Previous
Photo 3754
Burn of Catpund
Solitary photo today on my way home.
No water in the burn on Saturday.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
24th June 2025 3:26pm
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
,
catpund
