Across the Fields by lifeat60degrees
Across the Fields

Brief afternoon walk. Looking up from Hoswick towards Stove
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Corinne C ace
A lovely wide angle pic
June 25th, 2025  
